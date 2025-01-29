Tragedy Unveiled: Jealous Husband's Deadly Deception
In Nuh district, a man named Inayat allegedly killed his wife Sunnati, claiming she was unfaithful. He initially reported her murder as a robbery, but later confessed during police interrogation. An accomplice, Shakir, who supplied the gun, was arrested after an encounter with the police.
A chilling incident unfolded in Nuh district when a man allegedly shot his wife, suspecting infidelity. Police arrested Inayat and an accomplice who reportedly supplied him with a firearm, officials revealed on Wednesday.
Inayat's initial statement to police painted a picture of masked men allegedly molesting and killing his wife, Sunnati, in a late-night attack in Hajipur Gauheta village. However, during interrogation, he admitted to being her murderer, a police spokesperson disclosed.
The police apprehended Shakir, who allegedly provided Inayat with a country-made pistol, after a tense encounter. The exchange led to Shakir sustaining a leg injury from police gunfire. Subsequently, he was taken to a hospital for treatment.
