Tragedy Unveiled: Jealous Husband's Deadly Deception

A chilling incident unfolded in Nuh district when a man allegedly shot his wife, suspecting infidelity. Police arrested Inayat and an accomplice who reportedly supplied him with a firearm, officials revealed on Wednesday.

Inayat's initial statement to police painted a picture of masked men allegedly molesting and killing his wife, Sunnati, in a late-night attack in Hajipur Gauheta village. However, during interrogation, he admitted to being her murderer, a police spokesperson disclosed.

The police apprehended Shakir, who allegedly provided Inayat with a country-made pistol, after a tense encounter. The exchange led to Shakir sustaining a leg injury from police gunfire. Subsequently, he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)