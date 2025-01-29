Left Menu

Canadian Commission Refutes Foreign Involvement in Nijjar Killing

A Canadian commission report disproves Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of Indian involvement in the killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The report suggests disinformation by India and highlights the diplomatic tensions between the two nations over these accusations and retaliatory expulsions of diplomats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 29-01-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 23:57 IST
  • Country:
  • Canada

A Canadian commission report has undermined Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's claims that Indian agents were implicated in the killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The report revealed that no definitive link with a foreign state had been confirmed.

Trudeau asserted in September 2023 that Canada possessed credible evidence indicating India's involvement in Nijjar's June 2023 murder in British Columbia. Commissioner Marie-Josee Hogue's findings highlight the use of disinformation as a retaliatory tactic, suggesting possible misinformation by India without verifying foreign state links.

The diplomatic fallout has seen both nations expelling each other's diplomats, with India strongly opposing the report's implications. The controversy has further strained Canada-India relations, complicated by accusations of Canadian support for the Khalistan movement, which India reviles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

