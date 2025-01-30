Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 00:30 IST
Ahmed al-Sharaa: Steering Syria Through Transition

Ahmed al-Sharaa has been appointed as the president of Syria for a transitional period, according to the Syrian state news agency SANA. This announcement comes amid efforts to navigate the nation through a critical phase of governance realignment.

Authorized to establish a temporary legislative council, al-Sharaa's leadership is expected to guide Syria until a new constitution is implemented. The transitional council is set to play a pivotal role in surmounting challenges during this interim period.

The developments were revealed during a meeting in Damascus, attended by commanders of armed factions that had previously allied with Sharaa's Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. Their collective efforts remain focused on restructuring the nation's leadership after the displacement of Bashar al-Assad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

