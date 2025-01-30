Left Menu

Former Senator Bob Menendez Sentenced to 11 Years for Bribery Scandal

Bob Menendez, a former U.S. Senator from New Jersey, received an 11-year prison sentence for bribery involving gold bars and other favors in exchange for aiding Egyptian and New Jersey businessmen. The conviction marks a notorious fall from power for Menendez, who also chaired the Senate's foreign relations committee.

30-01-2025
Bob Menendez, a former U.S. Senator once at the peak of political influence, has been sentenced to 11 years in prison. The surprising downfall follows his conviction on charges of accepting bribes, involving gold bars, in exchange for political favors for Egyptian and New Jersey businessmen.

In a Manhattan federal court, U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein handed down the sentence, highlighting Menendez's misuse of his significant power. Despite efforts for leniency, citing his public service, the court emphasized the magnitude of his crimes as a reason for the lengthy sentence.

This conviction stands as unprecedented, marking Menendez as the first U.S. senator convicted of acting as a foreign agent. Legal teams are preparing for related trials, including that of Menendez's wife, Nadine, slated for next March.

(With inputs from agencies.)

