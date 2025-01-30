Left Menu

Escalating Tensions in the West Bank: Israeli Airstrikes and Rising Casualties

An Israeli airstrike in Tubas, West Bank, killed at least 10 Palestinians, targeting what Israel claims were armed militants. The attack is part of escalating violence after the Gaza ceasefire, with hundreds of Palestinians and dozens of Israelis killed or arrested as tensions continue to rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 02:58 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 02:58 IST
Escalating Tensions in the West Bank: Israeli Airstrikes and Rising Casualties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation of violence, an Israeli airstrike in the occupied West Bank resulted in the deaths of at least 10 Palestinians. The strike, which targeted the area of Tubas, was aimed at armed militants according to the Israeli military, while the Palestinian health ministry provided the casualty figures.

The airstrike is the latest in a series of violent incidents since the Gaza ceasefire on January 19. The Palestinian Red Crescent has reported a surge in violence, with hundreds of Palestinians, many of whom are armed militants or stone-throwing youths, having been killed. In addition, dozens of Israeli fatalities have been reported due to Palestinian attacks both in the West Bank and Israel.

The West Bank, a strategically significant area captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war, remains a focal point of conflict. Palestinians consider it, along with Gaza, as central to their aspirations for an independent state. The recent spike in violence underscores the fragile nature of the ceasefire and ongoing tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

