NFL Ramps Up Super Bowl Security After New Orleans Attack
The NFL is enhancing security measures for the upcoming Super Bowl in New Orleans after a New Year's Day attack resulted in 14 fatalities. Security plans include increased law enforcement and intelligence coordination. Governor Landry renewed a state of emergency to aid in comprehensive security efforts.
The NFL has updated its security plans for the upcoming Super Bowl in New Orleans following the tragic New Year's Day attack, as confirmed by a league official. Enhanced security measures include bolstering law enforcement presence.
A U.S. Army veteran caused chaos on January 1 by driving into a crowd in the French Quarter, leaving 14 dead and many injured. With the Super Bowl set for February 9 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, thousands are expected to flood New Orleans' Superdome.
NFL Chief Security Officer Cathy Lanier assured the public that security constantly evolves based on the latest intelligence. Despite no credible threats since January 1, Lanier confirmed that extensive law enforcement and intelligence sharing have been organized in partnership with state, local, and federal agencies.
