Contentious Policies and Key Decisions in Trump's Era

The US domestic news highlights several contentious moves by President Donald Trump's administration, including healthcare appointments, education reforms, immigration policies, legal challenges, and economic decisions. These developments emphasize Trump's bold and sometimes divisive strategies influencing American society and governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 05:23 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 05:23 IST
In a contentious Senate hearing, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Donald Trump's nominee for a top health agency position, faced criticism over his alleged anti-vaccine stance. Democratic lawmakers accused him of spreading conspiracy theories, while Kennedy defended his record and promised to address chronic disease issues.

President Trump signed executive orders promoting school choice and curtailing federal funding for curricula he suggests indoctrinate students with anti-American ideologies. These moves are part of his broader effort to reshape the country's education system, as pledged in his campaign promises.

Trump's administration announced plans to cancel student visas for participants in pro-Palestinian protests, signifying a crack down on antisemitism by prosecuting crimes against American Jews and deploying federal resources to curb antisemitic incidents triggered by a recent attack on Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

