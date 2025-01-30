Left Menu

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

A Russian drone attack on an apartment building in Sumy, Ukraine, resulted in one death and three injuries. Emergency services, led by regional governor Volodymyr Artyukh, were seen working tirelessly to rescue residents from the rubble. The incident highlights the escalating tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 05:47 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 05:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic escalation of regional tensions, a Russian drone attack severely damaged a multi-storey apartment building in Sumy, northeastern Ukraine, early Thursday morning. The devastating strike claimed the life of one resident and left three others injured, according to the regional governor.

Volodymyr Artyukh, the regional governor, appeared in a video on Telegram amid the remnants of the destroyed building. With a crane in the background and debris surrounding him, he reported that emergency services were actively engaged in pulling residents out from the battered structure.

This attack underscores the growing volatility in the region, as Ukrainian emergency responders work against the clock to aid those trapped and injured in the aftermath of the assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)

