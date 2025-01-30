Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

In a tragic escalation of regional tensions, a Russian drone attack severely damaged a multi-storey apartment building in Sumy, northeastern Ukraine, early Thursday morning. The devastating strike claimed the life of one resident and left three others injured, according to the regional governor.

Volodymyr Artyukh, the regional governor, appeared in a video on Telegram amid the remnants of the destroyed building. With a crane in the background and debris surrounding him, he reported that emergency services were actively engaged in pulling residents out from the battered structure.

This attack underscores the growing volatility in the region, as Ukrainian emergency responders work against the clock to aid those trapped and injured in the aftermath of the assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)