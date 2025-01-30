Left Menu

Emergency Halt at Reagan Airport: Aircraft Incident in Potomac

All flights at Ronald Reagan National Airport were suspended on Wednesday as emergency services responded to an aircraft incident. A small aircraft was confirmed down in the Potomac River near the airport, with the Washington D.C. Fire Department deploying fireboats to the scene for assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-01-2025 07:57 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 07:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Ronald Reagan National Airport announced on Wednesday evening that all takeoffs and landings were temporarily suspended in response to an aircraft incident nearby.

The Washington D.C. Fire Department reported a small aircraft had gone down in the Potomac River near the airport. Emergency personnel, including fireboats, quickly arrived at the scene to manage the situation.

The event caused significant disruption to regular flight schedules as efforts were made to secure the area and address the incident's implications.

