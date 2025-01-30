Emergency Halt at Reagan Airport: Aircraft Incident in Potomac

Ronald Reagan National Airport announced on Wednesday evening that all takeoffs and landings were temporarily suspended in response to an aircraft incident nearby.

The Washington D.C. Fire Department reported a small aircraft had gone down in the Potomac River near the airport. Emergency personnel, including fireboats, quickly arrived at the scene to manage the situation.

The event caused significant disruption to regular flight schedules as efforts were made to secure the area and address the incident's implications.

