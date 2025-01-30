Left Menu

Tragedy at the Maha Kumbh Mela: Inquiry Launched

A fatal stampede occurred at the Maha Kumbh Mela Hindu festival, resulting in nearly 40 deaths and 90 injuries. The incident prompted a judicial inquiry by Indian authorities. The stampede, attributed to overcrowding and route closures, has led to calls for improved crowd management to prevent future tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 09:14 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 09:14 IST
On Wednesday, a devastating stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela Hindu festival led to the tragic deaths of dozens of devotees. The event, marked by a 'holy dip' in sacred river waters, is part of a six-week spiritual gathering drawing millions of pilgrims.

Witnesses reported chaos as routes to the water were shut, causing a deadly crush. Official estimates put the death toll at 30, with some sources suggesting nearly 40. In response, Uttar Pradesh state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared a judicial inquiry by a three-member commission to investigate the incident.

The inquiry will analyze crowd management, which has come under scrutiny. With over 280 million attendees so far, better planning utilizing modern technology has been urged to avoid similar tragedies at the festival's remaining 'royal dips.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

