Security Sweep: Uncovering Movement in Doda

Security forces initiated a search operation in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday after receiving intelligence about possible terrorist activities, according to police sources.

The coordinated effort between police and CRPF commenced at 8:30 a.m. around Dorhu, Basti, and the surrounding forested regions of Bhaderwah.

Local residents reported unusual activity, prompting the authorities to act, as the search efforts continue, officials noted.

