Security Sweep: Uncovering Movement in Doda
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation on Thursday in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir following reports of suspected terrorist movement. The police, along with CRPF, conducted the operation in Dorhu, Basti, and nearby forests. Residents reported suspicious movements, initiating the search effort.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 30-01-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 09:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Security forces initiated a search operation in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday after receiving intelligence about possible terrorist activities, according to police sources.
The coordinated effort between police and CRPF commenced at 8:30 a.m. around Dorhu, Basti, and the surrounding forested regions of Bhaderwah.
Local residents reported unusual activity, prompting the authorities to act, as the search efforts continue, officials noted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
