Left Menu

Security Sweep: Uncovering Movement in Doda

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation on Thursday in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir following reports of suspected terrorist movement. The police, along with CRPF, conducted the operation in Dorhu, Basti, and nearby forests. Residents reported suspicious movements, initiating the search effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 30-01-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 09:44 IST
Security Sweep: Uncovering Movement in Doda
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces initiated a search operation in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday after receiving intelligence about possible terrorist activities, according to police sources.

The coordinated effort between police and CRPF commenced at 8:30 a.m. around Dorhu, Basti, and the surrounding forested regions of Bhaderwah.

Local residents reported unusual activity, prompting the authorities to act, as the search efforts continue, officials noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025