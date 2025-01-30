Fishermen's Liberation: A Tale of Diplomacy and Resilience

Six fishermen from Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, have been released from a Sri Lankan prison, thanks to diplomatic efforts by both Central and State governments. Their arrival was confirmed by an official at Chennai airport.

The fishermen, who were detained by the Sri Lankan Coast Guard for allegedly crossing the maritime border on January 12, were released after interventions by Indian authorities. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had earlier urged Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to secure their freedom.

The men boarded a flight from Colombo and landed in Chennai on Wednesday night. State officials facilitated their road journey back to their home district, bringing an end to their ordeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)