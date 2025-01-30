Rwandan-backed Rebels Seize More Towns in Eastern Congo

Rwandan-backed rebels have captured several towns in eastern Congo, surpassing Goma, as they seek to expand their power in the volatile region. Local sources confirm that towns such as Kalungu and Mukwinja are now under rebel control, creating alarm among UN officials who are taking steps to ensure civilian safety.

Concerns mount over a prolonged occupation by the rebels, who intend to establish a new administration in Goma. History recalls similar strife in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The Congolese government response seems disjointed, with some soldiers laying down arms at Rwanda's border, amid rising tensions.

The UN points to the involvement of around 4,000 Rwandan troops, despite Rwanda's denial of backing. Ethnic motivations, intertwined with the pursuit of Congo's lucrative mineral deposits, add complexity to this evolving conflict scene, already drawing international attention.

