Left Menu

Rwandan-backed Rebels Seize More Towns in Eastern Congo

Rwandan-backed rebels in eastern Congo have advanced past Goma, capturing additional towns as tensions escalate. While the UN expresses concern, Congo's army appears disorganized, with some soldiers surrendering. The conflict, rooted in ethnic tensions and valuable mineral resources, threatens prolonged instability and international involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Goma | Updated: 30-01-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 12:02 IST
Rwandan-backed Rebels Seize More Towns in Eastern Congo
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

Rwandan-backed rebels have captured several towns in eastern Congo, surpassing Goma, as they seek to expand their power in the volatile region. Local sources confirm that towns such as Kalungu and Mukwinja are now under rebel control, creating alarm among UN officials who are taking steps to ensure civilian safety.

Concerns mount over a prolonged occupation by the rebels, who intend to establish a new administration in Goma. History recalls similar strife in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The Congolese government response seems disjointed, with some soldiers laying down arms at Rwanda's border, amid rising tensions.

The UN points to the involvement of around 4,000 Rwandan troops, despite Rwanda's denial of backing. Ethnic motivations, intertwined with the pursuit of Congo's lucrative mineral deposits, add complexity to this evolving conflict scene, already drawing international attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025