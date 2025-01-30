Left Menu

Hostage Exchange Amid Tensions

Hamas and allied groups, including Islamic Jihad and the Popular Resistance Committees, are set to hand over Israeli hostages in Gaza. In exchange, 110 Palestinian prisoners will be released. The Islamic Jihad armed wing confirmed preparations for the exchange of two of the three hostages.

  • Country:
  • Gaza Strip

In a significant development, militant factions in Gaza, including Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and the Popular Resistance Committees, have prepared for a crucial hostage exchange. Witnesses and Hamas sources confirmed the coordinated efforts in Khan Younis ahead of the anticipated event.

The armed wing spokesman of Islamic Jihad stated on Telegram that necessary preparations have been finalized for the transfer of two Israeli hostages. The exchange is scheduled for Thursday, marking a tense yet pivotal moment in the ongoing conflict.

As part of the deal, three Israeli hostages are expected to be released in exchange for 110 Palestinian prisoners. This development underscores the complex dynamics and negotiations amidst regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

