Bomb Threat Hoax at RGI Airport: A Close Call

RGI airport in Telangana received a bomb threat call, which was later deemed a hoax. The caller, reportedly mentally unsound, made the threat on January 29. With Republic Day alerts already in place, appropriate measures were swiftly executed by airport authorities and police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-01-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 13:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Rajiv Gandhi International (RGI) Airport in Telangana was on high alert following a bomb threat call on Thursday, which was later confirmed to be a hoax. Authorities acted promptly, executing safety protocols to ensure the security of all individuals present.

The threat was communicated on January 29 through a '100' police helpline. In an already heightened security environment due to Republic Day, the airport authorities heightened their vigilance in response to the potentially disruptive call.

Police investigations revealed that the caller, hailing from Kamareddy district, was found to be mentally unsound. Authorities reassured the public of their safety and emphasized the importance of taking all threats seriously, even as false alarms, to maintain security standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

