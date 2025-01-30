Bomb Threat Hoax at RGI Airport: A Close Call

The Rajiv Gandhi International (RGI) Airport in Telangana was on high alert following a bomb threat call on Thursday, which was later confirmed to be a hoax. Authorities acted promptly, executing safety protocols to ensure the security of all individuals present.

The threat was communicated on January 29 through a '100' police helpline. In an already heightened security environment due to Republic Day, the airport authorities heightened their vigilance in response to the potentially disruptive call.

Police investigations revealed that the caller, hailing from Kamareddy district, was found to be mentally unsound. Authorities reassured the public of their safety and emphasized the importance of taking all threats seriously, even as false alarms, to maintain security standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)