Tensions Rise: Rwanda and the M23 Crisis in Congo

Rwanda faces international backlash over support for M23 rebels in eastern Congo, a region fraught with decades of conflict. Criticized by the U.S. and Germany, President Kagame defends Rwanda’s actions. The escalation threatens renewed regional warfare, as M23 advances south towards Bukavu.

Updated: 30-01-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 14:14 IST
International condemnation mounts against Rwanda for its support of the M23 rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The geopolitical tensions have intensified following the rebels' recent southward advance towards the strategic city of Bukavu.

The United States and Germany have expressed deep concerns, labeling the situation as deeply troubling, with Britain reconsidering its financial aid to Kigali. In the meantime, regional leaders call for an immediate ceasefire to prevent a broader conflict from erupting.

At an emergency East African Community summit, Rwandan President Paul Kagame criticized failed diplomatic efforts and defended his stance against regional adversaries. Meanwhile, neighboring Burundi, supporting Congo, remains tight-lipped about its involvement.

