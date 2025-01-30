UN's $500 Million Plea: Funding for Rights in Crisis
The UN human rights chief calls for $500 million in extra-budgetary resources for 2025 to address global human rights abuses, struggling with chronic funding shortages. The UN fears potential funding cuts from major donor, the US, under President Trump, amid ongoing human rights challenges.
- Country:
- Switzerland
On Thursday, the United Nations human rights chief made a poignant appeal for $500 million in extra-budgetary resources by 2025. These funds are pivotal for monitoring and investigating human rights abuses worldwide, from Syria to Sudan.
The UN human rights office has been grappling with chronic funding shortages, and concerns mount over potential deepening of these challenges due to possible reductions in aid from the United States, a primary donor, under the new leadership of President Donald Trump.
Volker Turk, the High Commissioner for Human Rights, addressed the issues in a speech at the UN in Geneva, stating, "In 2025, we expect no let-up in major challenges to human rights." Turk emphasized the critical need for meeting funding targets to prevent failing those in need of support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UN
- United Nations
- human rights
- funding
- Volker Turk
- 2025
- Donald Trump
- Syria
- Sudan
- shortages
ALSO READ
India Pavilion Showcases Startups at CES 2025
Hari Om Bridges Tradition and Technology at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025
SC issues notices on pleas of consortium of NLUs seeking transfer of cases against CLAT, 2025 results from HCs to apex court.
Institutional Investments Surge in Indian Real Estate, Yet Challenges Loom for 2025
AI Agents Set to Revolutionize Industries by 2025