Gulveer Singh Sets New 10,000m National Record at The Ten 2025
Gulveer Singh shattered his own 10,000m national record at The Ten 2025 meet in San Juan Capistrano, clocking 27:00.22s and finishing sixth. Despite narrowly missing the World Championships standard by 0.22 seconds, he secured his spot for the Asian Championships, further solidifying his stature in Indian athletics.
- Country:
- United States
At the prestigious Ten 2025 athletics meet in San Juan Capistrano, USA, Indian runner Gulveer Singh broke his own national record in the men's 10,000m, according to Olympics.com. Singh, 26, recorded an impressive time of 27:00.22s, securing sixth place in a competitive race held at the JSerra Catholic High School track.
The race's victor, Ishmael Kipkurui, set a new NCAA record at 26:50.21, followed by Habtom Samuel and Adrian Wildschutt claiming second and third with times of 26:51.06 and 26:51.27 respectively. Part of the World Athletics Continental Tour, The Ten is a silver-level meet. Singh's latest performance improved his prior record of 27:14.88, set at the Hachioji Long Distance 2024 event in Japan.
Singh's latest achievement was just shy of the World Athletics Championships 2025 automatic qualifying standard of 27:00.00. Nonetheless, his performance surpassed the entry standard for the Asian Athletics Championships 2025. The final Indian team selection for the championships in Gumi, Republic of Korea, remains at the discretion of the Athletics Federation of India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Record-Breaking Auction: MF Husain's 'Gram Yatra' Sets New Heights
Sketchverse Marvel: Pune's Record-Breaking Comic Strip and New Creative Courses Launched
Doping Scandal: Indian Athletes Nain and Negi Suspended
Sunita Williams Inspires with Record-Breaking Space Return
Kaur's Record-Breaking Lift Headlines Khelo India Para Games