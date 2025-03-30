Left Menu

Gulveer Singh Sets New 10,000m National Record at The Ten 2025

Gulveer Singh shattered his own 10,000m national record at The Ten 2025 meet in San Juan Capistrano, clocking 27:00.22s and finishing sixth. Despite narrowly missing the World Championships standard by 0.22 seconds, he secured his spot for the Asian Championships, further solidifying his stature in Indian athletics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 14:53 IST
Gulveer Singh Sets New 10,000m National Record at The Ten 2025
Gulveer Singh (Photo: Olympics.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

At the prestigious Ten 2025 athletics meet in San Juan Capistrano, USA, Indian runner Gulveer Singh broke his own national record in the men's 10,000m, according to Olympics.com. Singh, 26, recorded an impressive time of 27:00.22s, securing sixth place in a competitive race held at the JSerra Catholic High School track.

The race's victor, Ishmael Kipkurui, set a new NCAA record at 26:50.21, followed by Habtom Samuel and Adrian Wildschutt claiming second and third with times of 26:51.06 and 26:51.27 respectively. Part of the World Athletics Continental Tour, The Ten is a silver-level meet. Singh's latest performance improved his prior record of 27:14.88, set at the Hachioji Long Distance 2024 event in Japan.

Singh's latest achievement was just shy of the World Athletics Championships 2025 automatic qualifying standard of 27:00.00. Nonetheless, his performance surpassed the entry standard for the Asian Athletics Championships 2025. The final Indian team selection for the championships in Gumi, Republic of Korea, remains at the discretion of the Athletics Federation of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025