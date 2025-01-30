Libya, Italy, and the ICC: An International Tug-of-War

For a brief moment last week, it seemed that the International Criminal Court (ICC) was on the verge of detaining a Libyan warlord. However, Italy, a member state, chose to send the leader of a feared detention network back, leaving the ICC without any active trials—a situation it hasn't faced since 2006.

Despite having a budget exceeding USD 200 million, the court's reputation suffers without trials, as underscored by Danya Chaikel from the International Federation for Human Rights. The court's mandate is to prosecute those culpable of egregious international crimes. Yet, the absence of trials highlights the difficulties in achieving this goal, exacerbated by external pressures from global powers like the United States.

The current ICC chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, faces an uphill battle. Russia and Israel's non-membership restricts the court's jurisdiction, complicating the prosecution of figures like Vladimir Putin and Benjamin Netanyahu. Countries often hesitate to detain suspects for political reasons; Italy's reluctance to arrest Anjiem points to its complex relationship with Libya, underlying broader geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)