IIT-Kanpur Analyst Alleges Sexual Assault; Investigation Underway

An analyst at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has accused her colleague of sexual assault, claiming he promised marriage as a pretext. The woman, from a Scheduled Tribe in Arunachal Pradesh, has filed a complaint leading to an FIR.

The alleged incidents of rape by the 25-year-old colleague, an engineer from Indore, have prompted the IIT-Kanpur administration to form a six-member panel for an internal investigation. Assistant Commissioner of Police Abhishek Pandey confirmed the woman's year-long employment at the institute.

The accused remains at large as the police continue their investigation, with the woman's medical examination completed and her statement recorded. IIT-Kanpur has vowed to take appropriate action based on the findings of the internal probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)