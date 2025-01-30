Left Menu

IIT-Kanpur Analyst Alleges Sexual Assault; Investigation Underway

A female analyst at IIT-Kanpur has accused a colleague of rape under the guise of marriage. The 24-year-old tribal woman's complaint has prompted an FIR and an internal investigation by the institute. The accused, from Indore, is yet to be arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 30-01-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 16:28 IST
IIT-Kanpur Analyst Alleges Sexual Assault; Investigation Underway
IIT Bombay Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

An analyst at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has accused her colleague of sexual assault, claiming he promised marriage as a pretext. The woman, from a Scheduled Tribe in Arunachal Pradesh, has filed a complaint leading to an FIR.

The alleged incidents of rape by the 25-year-old colleague, an engineer from Indore, have prompted the IIT-Kanpur administration to form a six-member panel for an internal investigation. Assistant Commissioner of Police Abhishek Pandey confirmed the woman's year-long employment at the institute.

The accused remains at large as the police continue their investigation, with the woman's medical examination completed and her statement recorded. IIT-Kanpur has vowed to take appropriate action based on the findings of the internal probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025