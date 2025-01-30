IIT-Kanpur Analyst Alleges Sexual Assault; Investigation Underway
A female analyst at IIT-Kanpur has accused a colleague of rape under the guise of marriage. The 24-year-old tribal woman's complaint has prompted an FIR and an internal investigation by the institute. The accused, from Indore, is yet to be arrested.
An analyst at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has accused her colleague of sexual assault, claiming he promised marriage as a pretext. The woman, from a Scheduled Tribe in Arunachal Pradesh, has filed a complaint leading to an FIR.
The alleged incidents of rape by the 25-year-old colleague, an engineer from Indore, have prompted the IIT-Kanpur administration to form a six-member panel for an internal investigation. Assistant Commissioner of Police Abhishek Pandey confirmed the woman's year-long employment at the institute.
The accused remains at large as the police continue their investigation, with the woman's medical examination completed and her statement recorded. IIT-Kanpur has vowed to take appropriate action based on the findings of the internal probe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
