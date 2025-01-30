Lost and Found: The Journey of a Missing Boy in Delhi

The search for a boy missing from a Delhi children's home for two years concluded successfully, with police locating him in the city. The Delhi Police had placed a Rs 20,000 reward for information regarding his whereabouts.

The boy, who disappeared at age 16 along with another from an NGO-run home, had been virtually untraceable despite extensive investigations across Delhi's bustling railway stations, bus depots, and accommodations.

A breakthrough came when someone tipped off police about a boy fitting his description working at a local hotel. He was ultimately found in a Delhi residence and revealed his attempt at anonymity was due to fear of repercussions for leaving the home.

