Lost and Found: The Journey of a Missing Boy in Delhi
A boy missing for two years from a Delhi children's home has been found. The Delhi Police, who had announced a reward for information, discovered him working in a hotel after following a tip. Initially from Kolkata, he had left the home voluntarily with another boy.
The search for a boy missing from a Delhi children's home for two years concluded successfully, with police locating him in the city. The Delhi Police had placed a Rs 20,000 reward for information regarding his whereabouts.
The boy, who disappeared at age 16 along with another from an NGO-run home, had been virtually untraceable despite extensive investigations across Delhi's bustling railway stations, bus depots, and accommodations.
A breakthrough came when someone tipped off police about a boy fitting his description working at a local hotel. He was ultimately found in a Delhi residence and revealed his attempt at anonymity was due to fear of repercussions for leaving the home.
