Hostage Release Stirs Tensions Amid Gaza Ceasefire

Israeli hostage Arbel Yehoud was released by militants amid chaotic scenes in Gaza as part of a ceasefire arrangement involving Israel and Hamas. The ceasefire aims to end the Gaza conflict and secure the exchange of hostages and prisoners. The release witnessed international complaints and anxious observers.

Updated: 30-01-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 16:59 IST
In a tumultuous setting, Israeli hostage Arbel Yehoud was guided through a large crowd in Gaza by militants prior to her release. This event followed Hamas's handover of another captive Israeli soldier to the Red Cross, marking Yehoud as the second hostage freed on Thursday under a ceasefire agreement.

The ceasefire aims to resolve ongoing conflicts in Gaza, with plans to release more hostages and prisoners from both sides. Yehoud's delayed release caused tensions, as Israeli authorities had expected her freedom days earlier. The exchange underscores both the hopeful yet uncertain nature of the ceasefire.

The situation has led to protests from Israeli officials, concerned over the disorderly nature of the release. Meanwhile, friends and family were seen anxiously watching the developments, with emotions running high as they awaited confirmation of Yehoud's liberation, highlighting the personal toll of the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

