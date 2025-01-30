Tragic Discovery: Missing Boy's Body Found in Village
The body of a six-year-old boy named Saif, who went missing on Wednesday evening, was discovered with injury marks stuffed in a bag in a village. Authorities are investigating the case, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death.
Authorities in a village made a grim discovery on Thursday as they found the body of a six-year-old boy named Saif, who had been reported missing the previous evening.
The police revealed that the child's body bore injury marks and was found concealed in a bag near a house in the village. Circle Officer Rajkumar Sav confirmed these details.
An extensive investigation is currently underway, with the body sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death and gather further evidence.
