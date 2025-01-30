Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Missing Boy's Body Found in Village

The body of a six-year-old boy named Saif, who went missing on Wednesday evening, was discovered with injury marks stuffed in a bag in a village. Authorities are investigating the case, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 30-01-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 17:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in a village made a grim discovery on Thursday as they found the body of a six-year-old boy named Saif, who had been reported missing the previous evening.

The police revealed that the child's body bore injury marks and was found concealed in a bag near a house in the village. Circle Officer Rajkumar Sav confirmed these details.

An extensive investigation is currently underway, with the body sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death and gather further evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

