Tragic Discovery: Missing Boy's Body Found in Village

Authorities in a village made a grim discovery on Thursday as they found the body of a six-year-old boy named Saif, who had been reported missing the previous evening.

The police revealed that the child's body bore injury marks and was found concealed in a bag near a house in the village. Circle Officer Rajkumar Sav confirmed these details.

An extensive investigation is currently underway, with the body sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death and gather further evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)