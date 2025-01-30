Left Menu

Whistleblower MLA Exposes Alleged Embezzlement in Maharashtra

BJP MLA Suresh Dhas has accused former Beed guardian minister Dhananjay Munde of fraudulent fund withdrawals through bogus bills. Dhas claims the Rs 73.36 crore withdrawal under Munde was aided by executive engineers, with some funds disappearing without work. Dhas plans to follow up on these allegations with higher authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai/Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:32 IST
In a shocking revelation, BJP MLA Suresh Dhas has accused former Beed guardian minister Dhananjay Munde of facilitating fraudulent withdrawals using bogus bills, totaling Rs 73.36 crore.

During a district planning meeting, Dhas alleged that funds were misappropriated by misrepresenting roles of public officials and has promised to submit a formal complaint, highlighting the corruption's extent.

The allegations come amid other controversies surrounding Munde, including demands for accountability in the alleged murder and extortion involving his close aide. The political temperature in Maharashtra rises as investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

