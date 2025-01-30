Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Challenges Kejriwal on Yamuna Pollution Crisis

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi highlights the plight of the Yamuna River in Delhi, challenging AAP's Arvind Kejriwal to address the pollution crisis. Gandhi accuses the Modi and Kejriwal governments of negligence and corruption, calling for action to restore the river's health and sanctity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:19 IST
Rahul Gandhi Challenges Kejriwal on Yamuna Pollution Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst Delhi's election discourse, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has brought the Yamuna River's pollution crisis into sharp focus, releasing a video that throws down the gauntlet to AAP's Arvind Kejriwal. Gandhi's video exposes the pollutants defiling the river and challenges Kejriwal to take a dip as a test of commitment.

Gandhi blames the Modi and Kejriwal administrations for the 'horrific condition' of the Yamuna, attributing the river's plight to negligence and corruption. His YouTube video documents his visit to the riverbanks, where he speaks with locals and highlights the degradation.

As Gandhi calls out hollow promises about cleaning the Yamuna, he underscores the health risk for the few devotees who still visit its polluted waters. Kejriwal counterpoints with claims about toxic water from Haryana, prompting further political sparring over addressing the river's severe pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025