Rahul Gandhi Challenges Kejriwal on Yamuna Pollution Crisis
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi highlights the plight of the Yamuna River in Delhi, challenging AAP's Arvind Kejriwal to address the pollution crisis. Gandhi accuses the Modi and Kejriwal governments of negligence and corruption, calling for action to restore the river's health and sanctity.
Amidst Delhi's election discourse, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has brought the Yamuna River's pollution crisis into sharp focus, releasing a video that throws down the gauntlet to AAP's Arvind Kejriwal. Gandhi's video exposes the pollutants defiling the river and challenges Kejriwal to take a dip as a test of commitment.
Gandhi blames the Modi and Kejriwal administrations for the 'horrific condition' of the Yamuna, attributing the river's plight to negligence and corruption. His YouTube video documents his visit to the riverbanks, where he speaks with locals and highlights the degradation.
As Gandhi calls out hollow promises about cleaning the Yamuna, he underscores the health risk for the few devotees who still visit its polluted waters. Kejriwal counterpoints with claims about toxic water from Haryana, prompting further political sparring over addressing the river's severe pollution.
