CBI's Green Light: Sanctions Secured for Land-For-Jobs Scam Prosecution
The CBI has obtained necessary sanctions to prosecute all accused in the land-for-jobs scam involving former railway minister Lalu Prasad. Sanction for R K Mahajan was received, though other sanctions were awaited. The scam relates to appointments in West Central Zone Railways in exchange for land.
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced on Thursday that it had received the necessary sanctions to prosecute the accused in the high-profile land-for-jobs scam. This case involves former railway minister Lalu Prasad.
During the court proceedings, the CBI informed special judge Vishal Gogne of the remaining sanction required for one of the accused, public servant R K Mahajan. Meanwhile, discussions on the chargesheet's details continued, highlighting certain commonalities and distinctions within the allegations.
The court will further deliberate on February 7. The case, registered on May 18, 2022, accuses Prasad, his family, and others of exploiting railway appointments in Jabalpur for land deals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AAP Slams Timing of ED Prosecution in Liquor Scam Amid Election Run-Up
Delhi court denies bail to AAP leader Naresh Balyan in MCOCA case.
Railways Minister Labels Kejriwal a 'Fraud': BJP Campaign Heat
Delhi Politics Heats Up: Prosecution Nod in AAP Liquor Scam
CSBAG Decries Low Prosecution of GBV Cases, Calls for Increased Funding and Systemic Reforms