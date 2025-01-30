Left Menu

CBI's Green Light: Sanctions Secured for Land-For-Jobs Scam Prosecution

The CBI has obtained necessary sanctions to prosecute all accused in the land-for-jobs scam involving former railway minister Lalu Prasad. Sanction for R K Mahajan was received, though other sanctions were awaited. The scam relates to appointments in West Central Zone Railways in exchange for land.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:32 IST
CBI's Green Light: Sanctions Secured for Land-For-Jobs Scam Prosecution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced on Thursday that it had received the necessary sanctions to prosecute the accused in the high-profile land-for-jobs scam. This case involves former railway minister Lalu Prasad.

During the court proceedings, the CBI informed special judge Vishal Gogne of the remaining sanction required for one of the accused, public servant R K Mahajan. Meanwhile, discussions on the chargesheet's details continued, highlighting certain commonalities and distinctions within the allegations.

The court will further deliberate on February 7. The case, registered on May 18, 2022, accuses Prasad, his family, and others of exploiting railway appointments in Jabalpur for land deals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

