CBI's Green Light: Sanctions Secured for Land-For-Jobs Scam Prosecution

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced on Thursday that it had received the necessary sanctions to prosecute the accused in the high-profile land-for-jobs scam. This case involves former railway minister Lalu Prasad.

During the court proceedings, the CBI informed special judge Vishal Gogne of the remaining sanction required for one of the accused, public servant R K Mahajan. Meanwhile, discussions on the chargesheet's details continued, highlighting certain commonalities and distinctions within the allegations.

The court will further deliberate on February 7. The case, registered on May 18, 2022, accuses Prasad, his family, and others of exploiting railway appointments in Jabalpur for land deals.

