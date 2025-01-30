Gujarat Businessman's Life Sentence Brings Justice to 2016 Murder Case
A sessions court in Rajkot sentenced businessman Samir Shah and two accomplices, including a former policeman, to life in prison for the 2016 murder of oil mill employee Dinesh Daxini. The verdict highlighted a complex case involving embezzlement accusations and a fatal assault under Shah's orders.
A Rajkot sessions court has handed down life sentences to businessman Samir Shah, his driver Kripalsinh Chudasama, and ex-policeman Yogesh Bhatt for the 2016 murder of oil mill employee Dinesh Daxini. The high-profile case concluded with the verdict delivered by Judge SV Sharma.
Daxini, a manager at Shah's oil mill, was suspected of embezzling Rs 65 lakh. Shah, along with his accomplices, coerced Daxini into a violent confrontation that led to his death. Samir Gandhi turned key witness, assisting prosecutors in solidifying the case against Shah and others.
Despite four employees being acquitted for lack of evidence, the conviction underscores the severity of the crime, as the court imposed fines on the trio. Bhatt faced imprisonment at verdict time, while Shah and Chudasama had been out on bail.
