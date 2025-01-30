Hostage Release Amid Ceasefire Tensions in Gaza

In a critical development in the ongoing Gaza conflict, Hamas militants released eight hostages on Thursday, sparking tensions during the handover amid an unruly crowd. The chaotic scene delayed Israel's planned release of Palestinian prisoners, prompting demands for improved safety assurances for future exchanges.

The ceasefire, brokered by international mediators including the US, Egypt, and Qatar, aims to end a deadly war triggered by a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. Despite progress, disputes over hostages' release order have posed significant challenges to maintaining the truce.

Prime Minister Netanyahu has called for international commitment to ensure hostages' security henceforth, as both sides prepare for potential further negotiations. However, tensions remain high, with ceasefire's continuation dependent on future agreements and hostages' safe release.

(With inputs from agencies.)