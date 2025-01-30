Historic Prisoner Exchange Brings New Hope

In a significant development, a convoy of white buses transporting Palestinian prisoners left Ofer prison in the West Bank on Thursday. The buses made their way to Beitunah, located near Ramallah, where families and celebrations awaited the returnees.

This prisoner-for-hostage exchange involved the release of 110 Palestinian prisoners and was part of the third round of such exchanges as Israel and Hamas continued to honor a ceasefire deal.

The release came in exchange for Israeli hostages freed from Gaza, marking a pivotal moment in the negotiations as the ceasefire entered its second week.

(With inputs from agencies.)