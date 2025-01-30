Left Menu

Historic Prisoner Exchange Brings New Hope

A convoy of white buses carrying Palestinian prisoners departed Ofer prison in the West Bank, bound for Beitunah near Ramallah. This was part of the third round of prisoner-for-hostage swaps, as part of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, involving the release of 110 Palestinian prisoners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khanyounis | Updated: 30-01-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 21:02 IST
Historic Prisoner Exchange Brings New Hope
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, a convoy of white buses transporting Palestinian prisoners left Ofer prison in the West Bank on Thursday. The buses made their way to Beitunah, located near Ramallah, where families and celebrations awaited the returnees.

This prisoner-for-hostage exchange involved the release of 110 Palestinian prisoners and was part of the third round of such exchanges as Israel and Hamas continued to honor a ceasefire deal.

The release came in exchange for Israeli hostages freed from Gaza, marking a pivotal moment in the negotiations as the ceasefire entered its second week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025