Streamlining the Future: The Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025

The Indian government is set to introduce a bill, the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, aimed at overhauling services related to immigration and foreign nationals' stay. Expected in the upcoming Budget Session, the bill will address changes to outdated laws and streamline processes like visa issuance and registration.

The Indian government is reportedly poised to table a significant piece of legislation concerning immigration and the handling of foreign nationals within its borders.

The forthcoming Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, is anticipated to make its debut at the next Budget Session, helmed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The proposal seeks to modernize and streamline the current, somewhat antiquated, immigration services, encompassing the entry, exit, and residency of foreigners in India.

Existing frameworks, defined by the Registration of Foreigners Act of 1939 and the Foreigners Act of 1946, will see updates through this legislative effort. The present system allows Indian missions abroad to issue visas in physical form, whilst the Bureau of Immigration also provides electronic visas to nationals from 167 countries. Regulations over foreign travel will continue, with special permits required for designated protected areas within the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

