Gujarat High Court Grants Bail in Rajkot Game Zone Fire Case

The Gujarat High Court has granted bail to three of the 15 individuals arrested in connection with last year's devastating Rajkot game zone fire tragedy, which claimed 27 lives. Those granted bail include former assistant town planners Rajesh Makwana and Gautam Joshi, along with former assistant engineer Jaideep Chaudhary from the Rajkot Municipal Corporation.

During the hearing, Justice M R Mengdey decided against granting bail to four other accused individuals, including Rajkot's former town planning officer M D Sagathia and the chief fire officer I V Kher, along with Ashoksinh and Kiritsinh Jadeja, co-owners of the TRP Game Zone.

The fire, which resulted in 27 casualties, occurred on May 25 last year in Rajkot's Nana-Mava locality. The investigation found that the game zone was operating without the essential fire NOC. The arrests were made under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder and causing hurt by endangering life.

(With inputs from agencies.)