Justice Sought: Parents of Deceased Doctor Appeal to President

The parents of the RG Kar hospital doctor, who was raped and murdered, plan to write to President Droupadi Murmu seeking justice. Following a meeting with West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, they remain unsatisfied with the CBI probe and claim other culprits are protected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-01-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 21:46 IST
The grieving parents of the RG Kar hospital doctor, tragically murdered in August, are intensifying their pursuit of justice by planning to write to President Droupadi Murmu. Their latest move follows a crucial meeting with West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose at Raj Bhavan.

The parents expressed their dissatisfaction with the current investigation conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Alleging a half-hearted probe, they seek to bring their grievances to the highest level of the nation. The meeting with Governor Bose sparked hope, as he pledged support and encouraged them to reach out to the President.

Meanwhile, BJP's West Bengal president, Sukanta Majumdar, promised to elevate their concerns to appropriate authorities, acknowledging the pressure they face from state political figures. The case continues to evoke significant public attention, with the parents determined to uncover any concealed truths linked to their daughter's tragic death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

