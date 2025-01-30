AIADMK Opposes Waqf Amendment Bill in Tamil Nadu

The AIADMK, an opposition party in Tamil Nadu, has called on the central government to halt the progress of the Waqf Amendment Bill, citing concerns of minority rights violations.

Party leader Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized the swift passage of the draft by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, which allegedly bypassed input from various political entities.

Palaniswami warned that the proposed amendments could threaten the ownership and rights of Muslims over Waqf properties, a move that many believe could lead to encroachment and result in widespread protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)