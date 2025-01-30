AIADMK Opposes Waqf Amendment Bill in Tamil Nadu
Opposition party AIADMK urges the Indian government to withdraw the Waqf Amendment Bill, citing potential adverse effects on minority rights. AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami claims the proposed changes could lead to the encroachment of Muslim religious sites, sparking nationwide protests.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-01-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 22:04 IST
- Country:
- India
The AIADMK, an opposition party in Tamil Nadu, has called on the central government to halt the progress of the Waqf Amendment Bill, citing concerns of minority rights violations.
Party leader Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized the swift passage of the draft by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, which allegedly bypassed input from various political entities.
Palaniswami warned that the proposed amendments could threaten the ownership and rights of Muslims over Waqf properties, a move that many believe could lead to encroachment and result in widespread protests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AAP's Revolt Against BJP: Accusations and Protests
Protests Erupt as Karad Faces Court in Extortion-Murder Case
Political Tensions Surge: Georgian Ex-PM Attacked Amidst Pro-EU Protests
Serbia in Turmoil: Protests and Tragedy Following Railway Collapse
Protests Erupt Outside Beed Court Over Karad Extortion Case