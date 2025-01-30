Left Menu

AIADMK Opposes Waqf Amendment Bill in Tamil Nadu

Opposition party AIADMK urges the Indian government to withdraw the Waqf Amendment Bill, citing potential adverse effects on minority rights. AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami claims the proposed changes could lead to the encroachment of Muslim religious sites, sparking nationwide protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-01-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 22:04 IST
AIADMK Opposes Waqf Amendment Bill in Tamil Nadu
The AIADMK, an opposition party in Tamil Nadu, has called on the central government to halt the progress of the Waqf Amendment Bill, citing concerns of minority rights violations.

Party leader Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized the swift passage of the draft by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, which allegedly bypassed input from various political entities.

Palaniswami warned that the proposed amendments could threaten the ownership and rights of Muslims over Waqf properties, a move that many believe could lead to encroachment and result in widespread protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

