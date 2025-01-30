MPSC Exam Paper Scam: Police Probe Viral Recording

Pune police have launched an investigation into a viral phone call recording that reportedly involves a demand for Rs 40 lakh in exchange for an MPSC exam question paper, an official disclosed on Thursday.

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) assured the public that all examination papers are securely stored. Scheduled for Sunday, the Group B (non-gazetted) joint examination remains a highly competitive event with 286,000 candidates expected to participate.

Amidst concerns over potential leaking of exam papers, MPSC secretary Dr. Suvara Kharat stressed that rigorous security measures are in place. The MPSC has filed a complaint with the Pune Police and urged candidates to report any fraudulent offers they encounter.

