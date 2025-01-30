Left Menu

Mystery Vessel Discovery Baffles St. Kitts and Nevis

Authorities in St. Kitts and Nevis are investigating a mysterious vessel found drifting at sea, containing at least 19 decomposed bodies. The vessel, believed to have originated from West Africa, presents challenges for identification due to the advanced decomposition. This is the first such case in recent memory.

Authorities in St. Kitts and Nevis are investigating the discovery of at least 19 decomposed bodies found in a vessel drifting at sea. The incident, described as unprecedented, is causing concern and curiosity across the eastern Caribbean nation.

On Wednesday, the St. Kitts and Nevis Coast Guard received reports of a vessel drifting off the coast of Nevis. When approached, the Coast Guard found the partially submerged boat containing decomposed human remains, leading to a complex investigation.

Police Commissioner James Sutton indicated to The Associated Press that the vessel is believed to have originated from the West African coast, although its presence in the Caribbean remains unexplained. Authorities now face the intricate task of identifying the bodies, complicated by their advanced state of decomposition.

