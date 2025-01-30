Threats, Trials, and Democracy: The High Stakes for Marine Le Pen

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has spoken out against death threats targeting judges and prosecutors involved in her graft trial. This marks her first public comment on the police's investigation into the threats, which were reported by Reuters earlier this week. The case has the potential to impact Le Pen's ambitions for the 2027 presidential election, where she is currently a favorite, according to opinion polls.

The lead prosecutors, Louise Neyton and Nicolas Barret, have called for Marine Le Pen to be banned from public office for five years. The verdict from the three-judge panel, headed by Benedicte de Perthuis, is expected on March 31. Le Pen denounced the threats, emphasizing they should not be trivialized or ignored, citing similar threats against figures such as police officers, artists, and elected officials as a concerning trend.

Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin also expressed support for the targeted magistrates, highlighting the government's concern over these threats. Le Pen, alongside her National Rally party and multiple associates, faces accusations of misusing European Parliament funds. She maintains her innocence, arguing that barring her from office would undermine democratic choice. The trial and associated threats have fueled fears of escalating violence against authority figures across France.

