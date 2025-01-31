Devastation in Sumy: A Tragic Drone Strike
A Russian drone strike on a residential building in Sumy, Ukraine, resulted in nine deaths and injured 13, including a child. The attack, part of a broader overnight offensive, damaged businesses and homes across Ukraine. President Zelenskiy condemned the strike and called for international response.
A Russian drone struck a residential apartment building in Sumy, northeastern Ukraine, early Thursday, killing nine and injuring 13, including a child, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported.
In his nightly address, Zelenskiy described the impact site as a stark representation of Russian tactics -- bringing destruction to numerous families. He pleaded for international action, emphasizing that such acts of terror must not go unanswered.
Ukraine's military reported that Russia launched 81 drones countrywide overnight, impacting businesses and homes. Of those, 37 were intercepted, while five drones remain unaccounted. Sumy Governor Volodymyr Artyukh noted in a video that emergency services were active at the scene, rescuing residents from the wreckage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Raksha Mantri Stresses Strengthened Defence Preparedness, Highlights Key Role of Naval Civilians in National Security
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Highlights Role of Naval Civilians in Maritime and Cyber Security
Tensions Rise Over Gas Transit: Zelenskiy and Slovak Opposition Meet in Kyiv
Volker Türk Warns of Escalating Atrocities in Sudan: Civilians Targeted Amid Ethnic Violence
Ceasefire in Gaza Brings Hope for Civilians