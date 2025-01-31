Devastation in Sumy: A Tragic Drone Strike

A Russian drone struck a residential apartment building in Sumy, northeastern Ukraine, early Thursday, killing nine and injuring 13, including a child, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported.

In his nightly address, Zelenskiy described the impact site as a stark representation of Russian tactics -- bringing destruction to numerous families. He pleaded for international action, emphasizing that such acts of terror must not go unanswered.

Ukraine's military reported that Russia launched 81 drones countrywide overnight, impacting businesses and homes. Of those, 37 were intercepted, while five drones remain unaccounted. Sumy Governor Volodymyr Artyukh noted in a video that emergency services were active at the scene, rescuing residents from the wreckage.

