Left Menu

Trump Warns Zelenskiy on Rare Earth Deal

U.S. President Donald Trump warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy against backing out of a critical minerals deal. Trump indicated that if Zelenskiy withdrew, it would result in significant issues for Ukraine. Additionally, Trump expressed skepticism about Ukraine's prospects of joining NATO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 05:20 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 05:20 IST
Trump Warns Zelenskiy on Rare Earth Deal
Donald Trump

On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy about the potential consequences of withdrawing from a critical minerals agreement.

Speaking to reporters, Trump stated, "He's trying to back out of the rare earth deal and if he does that he's got some problems, big, big problems."

Trump also dismissed Ukraine's aspirations to join NATO, saying that while Zelenskiy may want it, "he's never going to be a member of NATO. He understands that."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025