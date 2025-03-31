Trump Warns Zelenskiy on Rare Earth Deal

On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy about the potential consequences of withdrawing from a critical minerals agreement.

Speaking to reporters, Trump stated, "He's trying to back out of the rare earth deal and if he does that he's got some problems, big, big problems."

Trump also dismissed Ukraine's aspirations to join NATO, saying that while Zelenskiy may want it, "he's never going to be a member of NATO. He understands that."

(With inputs from agencies.)