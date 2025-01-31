Probing the Tragic Collision: NTSB Investigates Fatal Crash
The NTSB is investigating a collision between a regional jet and a U.S. Army helicopter at a Washington airport. The crash, which occurred late Wednesday, resulted in 67 deaths. NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy stated the agency's commitment to a thorough investigation, with nearly 50 team members on site.
- Country:
- United States
The National Security Transportation Board is rigorously investigating the tragic collision between a regional jet and a U.S. Army helicopter, which took 67 lives at a Washington airport. NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy reassured the public of a comprehensive inquiry during a press conference on Thursday.
Homendy disclosed that nearly 50 personnel were deployed to the accident scene, emphasizing the agency's determination to examine every detail of the incident. The exact reason for the crash remains undisclosed at this stage.
The deadly event, occurring on Wednesday night, has prompted the NTSB to prioritize uncovering the causes behind the collision as part of their dedicated investigative efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NTSB
- collision
- jet
- helicopter
- crash
- inquiry
- investigation
- Homendy
- Aviation
- accident
ALSO READ
Tragic Collision: Cab Driver Dies in Fiery Crash
Supreme Court Calls for Uniform Tiger Reserve Policy Amidst Corbett Inquiry
Olympique Lyonnais Violence Inquiry After Cup Shock
Mystery of 'Samadhi': Police Exhume Gopan Swami's Body for Investigation
Tragedy in South Korea: Bird Strikes Behind Fatal Jeju Air Crash