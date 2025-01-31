Probing the Tragic Collision: NTSB Investigates Fatal Crash

The National Security Transportation Board is rigorously investigating the tragic collision between a regional jet and a U.S. Army helicopter, which took 67 lives at a Washington airport. NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy reassured the public of a comprehensive inquiry during a press conference on Thursday.

Homendy disclosed that nearly 50 personnel were deployed to the accident scene, emphasizing the agency's determination to examine every detail of the incident. The exact reason for the crash remains undisclosed at this stage.

The deadly event, occurring on Wednesday night, has prompted the NTSB to prioritize uncovering the causes behind the collision as part of their dedicated investigative efforts.

