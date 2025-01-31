New Indictment Looms Over Sean 'Diddy' Combs in Trafficking Case

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, famed music mogul, has been served with a new criminal indictment tied to his ongoing sex trafficking case, according to court documents released on Thursday.

The document outlines three counts and highlights that the number of alleged female victims has increased to three, compared to just one in the original indictment, as noted by prosecutors in a communication to the court.

The fresh indictment, however, does not bring any new charges against Combs, focusing instead on updated information presented to the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)