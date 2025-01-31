Lokayukta Raids Uncover Disproportionate Assets

In a major crackdown against corruption, Lokayukta officials raided the premises of seven officers on Friday, scrutinizing their involvement in a case concerning disproportionate assets.

The operations spanned multiple locations, including two officers each in Bengaluru and Belagavi, and one officer each in Chitradurga, Raichur, and Bagalkote, according to a senior Lokayukta police officer.

Key officials under investigation include Sanjay Manded, First Division Assistant at the Sub-Registrar office in Belagavi South, and others across various government departments. The raids, which began early in the morning, are expected to continue until the evening.

(With inputs from agencies.)