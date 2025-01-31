Left Menu

Lokayukta Raids Uncover Disproportionate Assets

The Lokayukta conducted raids at various locations on Friday, targeting seven officials in a disproportionate assets investigation. The operations spanned over multiple areas including Bengaluru, Belagavi, Chitradurga, Raichur, and Bagalkote. Suspected officials from different departments were searched, with raids scheduled to continue throughout the day.

In a major crackdown against corruption, Lokayukta officials raided the premises of seven officers on Friday, scrutinizing their involvement in a case concerning disproportionate assets.

The operations spanned multiple locations, including two officers each in Bengaluru and Belagavi, and one officer each in Chitradurga, Raichur, and Bagalkote, according to a senior Lokayukta police officer.

Key officials under investigation include Sanjay Manded, First Division Assistant at the Sub-Registrar office in Belagavi South, and others across various government departments. The raids, which began early in the morning, are expected to continue until the evening.

