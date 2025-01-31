Tragic Suicide of Police Sub-Inspector Amidst Corruption Probe

A tragic incident unfolded in West Godavari district as police sub-inspector AGS Murthy took his own life within the confines of the Tanuku Rural police station. The official used his service revolver in this unfortunate occurrence.

West Godavari's Superintendent of Police, Adnan Nayeem Asmi, confirmed the occurrence, stating that the incident happened at approximately 7:45 am. Murthy had been subjected to a vacancy reserve status due to pending inquiries related to corruption charges.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the suicide, aiming to uncover the circumstances and motivations behind this distressing act. An official case is being registered to dive deeper into the implications surrounding Murthy's demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)