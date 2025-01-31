Left Menu

Tragic Suicide of Police Sub-Inspector Amidst Corruption Probe

A police sub-inspector, AGS Murthy, died by suicide in West Godavari district, using his service revolver. The incident occurred in the Tanuku Rural police station. Murthy was under investigation for corruption. Authorities are investigating the incident to determine the reasons behind this tragic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 31-01-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 10:56 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in West Godavari district as police sub-inspector AGS Murthy took his own life within the confines of the Tanuku Rural police station. The official used his service revolver in this unfortunate occurrence.

West Godavari's Superintendent of Police, Adnan Nayeem Asmi, confirmed the occurrence, stating that the incident happened at approximately 7:45 am. Murthy had been subjected to a vacancy reserve status due to pending inquiries related to corruption charges.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the suicide, aiming to uncover the circumstances and motivations behind this distressing act. An official case is being registered to dive deeper into the implications surrounding Murthy's demise.

