Tragedy at Kolkata Eatery: Shocking Public Stabbing Incident
In Kolkata, Rofiya Saquil was allegedly chased and stabbed to death outside an eatery by three individuals, including a minor. The incident, possibly linked to an extra-marital affair, occurred in public. All three suspects, including the husband of one of the attackers, have been arrested by police.
In a horrifying incident in Kolkata, Rofiya Saquil was allegedly chased and stabbed to death in full public view outside a popular eatery on Thursday evening. The attack, carried out by three individuals including a minor, has shocked the community.
The incident reportedly stems from a personal dispute involving an extra-marital affair. Saquil, believed to be in her 20s, was dragged from a car and attacked near the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass with a sharp weapon.
The three suspects were swiftly apprehended, but the police are still searching for Ansari, the husband of one of the attackers. Saquil succumbed to her injuries at a state-run hospital due to excessive bleeding.
