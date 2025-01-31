Tragedy at Kolkata Eatery: Shocking Public Stabbing Incident

In a horrifying incident in Kolkata, Rofiya Saquil was allegedly chased and stabbed to death in full public view outside a popular eatery on Thursday evening. The attack, carried out by three individuals including a minor, has shocked the community.

The incident reportedly stems from a personal dispute involving an extra-marital affair. Saquil, believed to be in her 20s, was dragged from a car and attacked near the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass with a sharp weapon.

The three suspects were swiftly apprehended, but the police are still searching for Ansari, the husband of one of the attackers. Saquil succumbed to her injuries at a state-run hospital due to excessive bleeding.

(With inputs from agencies.)