Judicial Inquiry Commences on Tragic Maha Kumbh Stampede

A three-member judicial commission set up by the Uttar Pradesh government began its investigation into the Maha Kumbh stampede in Prayagraj. The incident, which resulted in 30 deaths, occurred at Sangam Nose. Led by retired judge Harsh Kumar, the panel aims to complete the investigation within a month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 16:48 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government's three-member judicial commission commenced its investigation into the unfortunate Maha Kumbh stampede that claimed 30 lives in Prayagraj, officials disclosed.

The commission, led by Harsh Kumar, a retired judge, includes former police chief V K Gupta and ex-IAS officer D K Singh. The team surveyed the Sangam Nose incident site on Friday.

Amid tight security, the commission was briefed by local law enforcement, as millions of devotees continued attending the Maha Kumbh pilgrimage despite the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

