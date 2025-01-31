Judicial Inquiry Commences on Tragic Maha Kumbh Stampede

The Uttar Pradesh government's three-member judicial commission commenced its investigation into the unfortunate Maha Kumbh stampede that claimed 30 lives in Prayagraj, officials disclosed.

The commission, led by Harsh Kumar, a retired judge, includes former police chief V K Gupta and ex-IAS officer D K Singh. The team surveyed the Sangam Nose incident site on Friday.

Amid tight security, the commission was briefed by local law enforcement, as millions of devotees continued attending the Maha Kumbh pilgrimage despite the tragedy.

