Corruption Scandal Unfolds: Suspended IPS Officer Under Investigation

A suspended Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Quaiser Khalid, has become the central figure in a burgeoning corruption investigation linked to the tragic May 13 Ghatkopar hoarding collapse, which led to 17 fatalities and left around 80 people injured.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has recommended a criminal probe against Khalid under the Prevention of Corruption Act. It alleges that Khalid unlawfully allowed a hoarding to be erected on railway police land, violating regulations during his tenure as Mumbai's railway police commissioner.

Further complicating Khalid's situation, he is embroiled in an Anti-Corruption Bureau investigation, with claims suggesting bribery and irregular financial dealings connected to hoarding contracts. Among the allegations, businessman Mohammad Raees Khan alleges substantial payments to Khalid and his associates to secure such contracts.

