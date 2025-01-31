Left Menu

Virtual Plea: Abbas Ansari Seeks Court's Nod Amid Safety Concerns

UP MLA Abbas Ansari seeks the Supreme Court's permission for virtual trial proceedings due to safety concerns after his video-conferencing facility from jail was stopped. Ansari, son of late gangster Mukhtar Ansari, faces charges under the Gangsters Act. The court asked him to approach the high court urgently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 17:46 IST
Virtual Plea: Abbas Ansari Seeks Court's Nod Amid Safety Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent legal development, Uttar Pradesh MLA Abbas Ansari approached the Supreme Court on Friday, seeking permission to participate virtually in court proceedings under the Gangsters Act. The appeal emerges from safety concerns, as Ansari's video conferencing from jail was abruptly halted.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Ansari, highlighted the risks associated with physical transportation between jail and court. Sibal stressed that inadvertent encounters during transfers pose significant dangers. The bench, including Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, suggested Ansari address the issue with the high court.

The ongoing trial places Ansari alongside other accused in allegations of managing a gang in Chitrakoot, 450 kilometers away from his current detention in Kasganj. Amidst these proceedings, the Allahabad High Court had previously dismissed his bail plea, emphasizing the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025