Virtual Plea: Abbas Ansari Seeks Court's Nod Amid Safety Concerns

In a recent legal development, Uttar Pradesh MLA Abbas Ansari approached the Supreme Court on Friday, seeking permission to participate virtually in court proceedings under the Gangsters Act. The appeal emerges from safety concerns, as Ansari's video conferencing from jail was abruptly halted.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Ansari, highlighted the risks associated with physical transportation between jail and court. Sibal stressed that inadvertent encounters during transfers pose significant dangers. The bench, including Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, suggested Ansari address the issue with the high court.

The ongoing trial places Ansari alongside other accused in allegations of managing a gang in Chitrakoot, 450 kilometers away from his current detention in Kasganj. Amidst these proceedings, the Allahabad High Court had previously dismissed his bail plea, emphasizing the ongoing investigation.

