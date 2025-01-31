Left Menu

President Dissanayake Promises Land Return to Northern Tamils

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has assured northern Tamils that lands held by the military will be returned. During his Jaffna visit, he emphasized the rightful ownership of land and the need for economic development. Meanwhile, a protest was held by unemployed graduates demanding job opportunities.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake assured the northern Tamil community of the forthcoming return of lands currently held by the military. Speaking during his first visit to Jaffna since taking office last September, Dissanayake affirmed that lands belonging to local residents should rightly remain in their possession.

These reassurances come amid a long history of land seizures for military purposes dating back to the 1980s conflict with the LTTE. The President noted the government's authority to acquire land for national projects but stressed that displaced residents deserve adequate alternatives. Since defeating the LTTE in 2009, some lands have been gradually released.

As the President addressed concerns in Jaffna, unemployed graduates staged a protest against insufficient job opportunities. Their demonstration, permitted after a court ruling, underscored the pressing need for economic development in the historically significant region.

