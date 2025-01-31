Driving Dissent: Serbia's Youth Shakes Corruption
A protest in Belgrade, sparked by alleged construction graft, saw a car ramming incident, the third in weeks. Students march to Novi Sad, demanding accountability as anti-corruption protests gain momentum against the government and President Vucic. Protests have led to the Prime Minister's resignation.
In a significant escalation of Serbia's ongoing anti-corruption protests, a driver rammed into a peaceful demonstration in Belgrade on Friday, injuring a woman, marking the third such attack in recent weeks. The movement, fueled by alleged corruption in construction contracts, challenges President Aleksandar Vucic's government.
The daily protests began two months ago and have since intensified, evolving into a major political movement. Students embarked on a march from Belgrade to Novi Sad, where safety violations during a project led to a tragic collapse. Their journey was met with widespread public support amid freezing conditions.
This movement has already claimed the resignation of Serbia's Prime Minister and various concessions from authorities. Critics blame government graft for the construction failings that led to the tragedy, igniting public outrage against what they perceive as systemic corruption.
