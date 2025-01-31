Left Menu

Supreme Court Deliberates on Reforming Senior Lawyer Designations

The Supreme Court is reviewing the process for senior lawyer designations and the code of conduct for advocates-on-record. Concerns over integrity assessment and interview weightage in the selection process are highlighted. The court aims to ensure fair opportunities and prevent undeserving designations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 18:54 IST
Supreme Court Deliberates on Reforming Senior Lawyer Designations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has reserved its decision on changes to senior lawyer designations and the code of conduct for advocates-on-record. This follows calls for a more transparent process and concerns over existing interview weightage and integrity assessments within the current system.

A bench led by Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih emphasized that the matter requires thorough consideration, with suggestions from the amicus curiae, the solicitor general, and others to be reviewed by the Chief Justice of India.

As part of the ongoing deliberations, there's a push to ensure appointments are based on competence, with critics raising issues about potential manipulation in evaluations. The court looks towards reforms that assure fairness and diversity in selecting senior advocates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025