Supreme Court Deliberates on Reforming Senior Lawyer Designations

The Supreme Court has reserved its decision on changes to senior lawyer designations and the code of conduct for advocates-on-record. This follows calls for a more transparent process and concerns over existing interview weightage and integrity assessments within the current system.

A bench led by Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih emphasized that the matter requires thorough consideration, with suggestions from the amicus curiae, the solicitor general, and others to be reviewed by the Chief Justice of India.

As part of the ongoing deliberations, there's a push to ensure appointments are based on competence, with critics raising issues about potential manipulation in evaluations. The court looks towards reforms that assure fairness and diversity in selecting senior advocates.

