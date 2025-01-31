Controversy Erupts Over Convict's Sentence Remission in Kerala

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has strongly opposed the Kerala Cabinet's move to grant remission to a woman convicted in the murder of Bhaskara Karanavar, a case that drew significant public attention.

The government's decision to push for Sherin's early release has been criticized by Chennithala as legally untenable and a dangerous precedent that could jeopardize future justice.

Chennithala alleges that the release is part of a greater conspiracy, arguing that the government's actions represent a travesty of justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)