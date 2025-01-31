Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Convict's Sentence Remission in Kerala

Ramesh Chennithala opposes the Kerala Cabinet's decision to release Sherin, convicted in the Bhaskara Karanavar murder case. He argues it sets a dangerous precedent, increasing risks of releasing other hardened criminals. Chennithala describes the case as cold-blooded and highlights Sherin's alleged misconduct in prison.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-01-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 19:11 IST
Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has strongly opposed the Kerala Cabinet's move to grant remission to a woman convicted in the murder of Bhaskara Karanavar, a case that drew significant public attention.

The government's decision to push for Sherin's early release has been criticized by Chennithala as legally untenable and a dangerous precedent that could jeopardize future justice.

Chennithala alleges that the release is part of a greater conspiracy, arguing that the government's actions represent a travesty of justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

