Controversy Erupts Over Convict's Sentence Remission in Kerala
Ramesh Chennithala opposes the Kerala Cabinet's decision to release Sherin, convicted in the Bhaskara Karanavar murder case. He argues it sets a dangerous precedent, increasing risks of releasing other hardened criminals. Chennithala describes the case as cold-blooded and highlights Sherin's alleged misconduct in prison.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-01-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 19:11 IST
- India
Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has strongly opposed the Kerala Cabinet's move to grant remission to a woman convicted in the murder of Bhaskara Karanavar, a case that drew significant public attention.
The government's decision to push for Sherin's early release has been criticized by Chennithala as legally untenable and a dangerous precedent that could jeopardize future justice.
Chennithala alleges that the release is part of a greater conspiracy, arguing that the government's actions represent a travesty of justice.
